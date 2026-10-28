Minnesota's warmth sets the stage for Wednesday evening storms, with a low-end severe risk

Temperatures will run about 15 degrees above average across Minnesota on Wednesday. That warmth will help fuel storms this evening.

A cold front moving in during the afternoon is expected to trigger them.

There is a 2 out of 5 chance those storms turn severe. The atmosphere will need to warm enough to support that, and if it doesn't, the storms could just be rain. The NEXT Weather forecast team is watching it closely.

Thursday and Friday look much calmer, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures slightly above average, near 60 degrees.

Halloween doesn't look great. There's a 40% chance of rain Saturday, most likely between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Trick-or-treaters may want to plan for rain boots and a raincoat, though that's still better than a snowsuit.