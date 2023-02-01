Minnesota's favorite Valentine's Day candy is ...

Spending more for Valentine's Day Prices of flowers and chocolate up more than usual this Valentine's Day 02:00

February is here, so you may be shopping for Valentine's Day.

If you're planning to buy candy, the Candy Store is out with its most popular Valentine's candy by state.

Here in Minnesota, the heart-shaped box of chocolates is tops. In Wisconsin, conversation hearts are number one, as they are in Illinois, as well.

The standby Hershey's kisses are ranked first in South Dakota, whereas Iowa and North Dakota both opted for red and pink M&M's.