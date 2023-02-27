Minnesota's budget surplus "stable" at $17.5 billion, revenue officials say

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Department of Revenue officials announced Monday that the state's budget and economic outlook is "stable" with a $17.5 billion balance projected for next biennium.

Revenue officials say the individual and corporate franchise tax forecast is up and offset by inflation.

The February economic forecast is slightly down from November's forecast of $17.6 billion. The revenue department is expected to release more information late Monday morning.

RELATED: What does the budget forecast number tell us?

The state legislature will craft the next two-year budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 based on the spending and revenue projections detailed in the report.

The largest share of state revenue into the General Fund -- more than half -- comes from state income taxes, followed by sales taxes. There are also dollars from corporate taxes, property taxes and liquor and tobacco surcharges.

Minnesota, like many states, saw an influx in federal assistance the last couple of years because of COVID-19 relief packages. But on an ongoing basis, the state also gets funding from the federal government for programs like Medicaid.

The largest piece of the state spending from the General Fund pie is K-12 education. The second largest line item is health and human services, which covers areas like medical assistance for low-income Minnesotans, support for child care and more. Together, those two areas make up nearly 70% of the state budget.

Gov. Tim Walz will be speaking on the updated budget forecast early Monday afternoon. CBS News Minnesota will stream live.