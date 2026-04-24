2 Minnesotans killed in western Wisconsin motorcycle crash

Two Minnesotans were killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in western Wisconsin.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a 47-year-old Maplewood woman was traveling north on a motorcycle on State Road 35 when she collided with a motorcyclist traveling south. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m.

The woman, identified as Tamitha Thein, was taken to the hospital where she died.

The other motorcyclist — 26-year-old Evan Jorgenson of Cottage Grove — died on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.