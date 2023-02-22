Minnesotans rally together as February snow storm strikes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Round two of the winter storm is here and many took steps to make sure they were ready for it.

It was the quiet before round two when WCCO witnessed neighbor helping neighbor.

One gentleman and his snowblower was out helping his neighbors near 27th and Knox avenues north.

Eric Wunderlan used his magical snow removal machine to clear snow from his front door, but he kept going.

We watched as he went down one side of his block, went across the street and hit the sidewalk of his neighbors who live there

"Just trying to be helpful," Wunderlan said. "Some of the people in the neighborhood are not able to get out and shovel, so I just kind of run, do a quick up and down the block just to help out."

Eric Wunderlan clearing snow in his North Minneapolis neighborhood CBS

Wunderlan gave him and his neighbors a jump before round two hit.

Many streets in North Minneapolis were clear of snow from the first round of this winter storm.

Plows have been out since sunrise, clearing main streets and even side streets.

"We're kind of keeping ourselves in check, I guess, getting ready for this next run-through so we don't have to clear out all of it at once," Wunderlan said.

Wunderlan says he will watch round two from the comfort of his home. He is waiting for the storm to end so he can once again use that snowblower of his to help his neighbors clear away inches if not feet of snow.

In St. Paul, WCCO met another helpful neighbor.

John Steinmaus had been a teacher for more than three decades at Central High School, but in retirement, he's been shoveling people's driveways and putting ice melt on their walkways.

He said he's shoveled 15 to 20 houses today.

"All my neighbors know me and it's just something to do being returned, so I try to help out my neighbors and they're very appreciative," Steinmaus said.

Steinmaus says he started his work at 8 a.m. and will be back at it by 6 a.m. Thursday.