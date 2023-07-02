Minnesotans look to beat the heat on July 4th holiday weekend

No shortage of festivals around the state this weekend

EAGAN, Minn. -- As Fourth of July activities continue throughout the Twin Cities, much of an emphasis is on staying cool under the steaming sun.

Eagan's Funfest -- in its first year as a three-day event, with the first day at Viking Lakes -- had attendees looking for shade by the late morning.

"We brought a lot of water, we have some hats to put on if we need to," said Chris Sheets, who attended the event. "We're going to cop some shade and cool out a little bit."

For those at the event with young children, the heat meant taking some extra planning.

"We bring lots of water," said Joe Duncan of Eagan. "We also brought extra formula for (our baby). He's also got a fan running in his stroller."

At the Edina Aquatic Center, the parking lot was nearly full less than an hour after the gates opened.

"It's pretty much a no-brainer," said Alana Steims of Edina. "I came here with my husband and kids. I think if we didn't go to the pool today, we would have been in trouble with them, so it's perfect."

Aquatic Center supervisor Sylvia Guertin says the pool plans extra staffing on hot days like Sunday.

"We're always telling them, stay hydrated, put on plenty of sunscreen, and just be sun aware and UV safe," she said.