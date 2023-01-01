Minnesotans look back at 2022, and share their hopes for the new year

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 100 customers waited outside Keefer Court Bakery in Minneapolis Saturday, hoping to commemorate the long-time staple on its final day.

It was a moment, also, to commemorate the year that was on its final day also.

"I think this year, we did a lot of coming together," said Dave Whitmer of St. Paul. "There's a lot more community this year than there has been in 2020 and 2021."

Others in line reflected a similar sentiment.

"I've started to be able to see people again, things have gotten better," said Mari Sevig of Bloomington.

The "together" feeling was at the heart of the core memories of those in line- many who say the Minnesota Vikings success on the field has brought the city together in an incredible way.

"We can see the Vikings from [where we live]," said Sheila Moar of Minneapolis. "It's fun to see people congregating downtown again."

"I was at the game, the big game against the Colts with my husband," said Clara Wu of Bloomington. "That was a very memorable moment"

Others had personal moments topping their 2022 memories.

"Our first grandkid, hopefully not our last," said Mike Olson of Minneapolis.



"I started graduate school this last year, so that was really exciting," said Alicia Ogard of Minneapolis.

When it came to the hope for 2023 – many say their hope is for the feeling of togetherness to grow stronger throughout the Twin Cities.

"Learning to lean into community and learning to love others [is what I want to see]," Ogard said. "Just showing up for others essentially."

"I'd like to see a lot more people out and about," said Alex Vicente of Lakeville. "I feel like a lot of people have been locked away, closed in, isolated. I'd like to see a lot of people downtown again."

"I'm interested in seeing more unity just within the whole city," said Olivia Kemp of Minneapolis.