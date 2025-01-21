Minnesotans among the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol rioters pardoned by President Trump

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans are among those granted clemency for crimes committed during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Just hours after being sworn in for a second term Monday, President Trump followed through on his longtime promise to absolve those involved in the attack by pardoning roughly 1,500 defendants.

"These are the hostages, approximately 1,500 for a pardon, full pardon," Mr. Trump said during remarks from the Oval Office. "This is a big one."

At least 15 Minnesotans could be included in that list, with some already sentenced for their role in the attacks. Charges vary from entering a restricted area to assaulting or resisting an officer to civil disorder.

WCCO has contacted several of the Minnesota defendants, including Martin Cudo, of Lakeville. Cudo was arrested in December 2023 after a former high school classmate tipped off police. His charges, which were dismissed Tuesday, included entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct. He was set to stand trial in April. He declined to give a statement.

WCCO has confirmed the pardon process has begun for the following Minnesotans:

WCCO is working to confirm additional pardons.

Other Minnesotans involved in the riots include Brian Mock of Minneapolis, who was sentenced to over two years in prison for repeatedly attacking officers. Frank Bratjan Jr., an Eagan post office worker, was sentenced to probation and fined on charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota and his father Daryl Johnson of Iowa were both sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay fines.

The president said he hopes those who remain incarcerated will be released immediately. His clemency includes six commutations, he said, though the White House's proclamation lists the names of 14 people and reduces their sentences to time served.

The pardons cap a remarkable sequence of events that has played out since the 2020 election, when Mr. Trump mounted a scheme to overturn its results to hold onto power for a second term, as alleged by federal prosecutors and House investigators.

That plot culminated in the Jan. 6 attack, as investigators said the president had spent weeks sowing doubt about the integrity of the 2020 election and urged his supporters in a speech outside the White House on Jan. 6 to "fight like hell" and "stop the steal."

The Justice Department has said more than 140 police officers were assaulted during the riot at the Capitol. The losses suffered as a result of the riot, including damage to the building and grounds, exceeded $2.8 million, according to the department.

According to the Justice Department, a presidential pardon does not expunge or erase the conviction for whom the pardon was granted. However, a pardon will remove any legal disabilities and lessen the stigma surrounding the conviction.

This is a developing story, so check back on WCCO.com for more.