Three Minnesota men charged in January 6 investigation

CLEVELAND, Minn. -- Three men from Cleveland, Minnesota have been charged for their role in the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Kenneth Fuller, Caleb Fuller, and Nicholas Fuller were officially charged earlier this month. All three men have been charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, according to a criminal complaint.

The FBI had received information from tips and reviewed social media posts and law enforcement officer body camera footage that indicated the three men trespassed on U.S. Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigator with the Brown County Sheriff's Office notified the FBI that a tipster shared a photo from a Facebook post on January 7, 2021 that is believed to be Kenneth Fuller's wife.

The Facebook post included a photo of Kenneth Fuller in front of a line of law enforcement officers in riot gear at what appeared to be the U.S. Capitol. The caption read, "This is my husband."

"During my review of these videos, I observed the individual depicted in Exhibit A on numerous occasions. In several of the videos, the individual can be heard stating that he is from Minnesota," states the investigator in the criminal complaint.

Following the capitol attacks, the FBI Washington Field Office published multiple still images on their website asking the public for help identifying participants in the riot. This is how authorities confirmed the identity of the other two Minnesota men.

In July 2021, the FBI received information regarding an Instagram account that showed two people with Kenneth and Caleb Fuller's likenesses, posing at various areas near the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities reached out to local law enforcement and the Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services to confirm the identity of the three Minnesota men from the social media posts.

