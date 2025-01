More than a dozen Minnesotans pardoned for Jan. 6 insurrection It was the largest single investigation in United State History - and now, it's all over. It was one of Donald Trump's first moves as president: Pardon more than 1,500 people charged or convicted in the Jan. 6 insurrection. As Adam Duxter reports, this includes 15 Minnesotans, more than half of whom were already convicted and sentenced.