Minnesotans in Florida dodge worst of Hurricane Idalia wreckage

Many Minnesota snowbirds breath sigh of relief after Hurricane Idalia makes landfall

MINNEAPOLIS — Hurricane Idalia slammed into the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning.

It was a little too close for comfort for some still recovering from Hurricane Ian last September. Longtime Minnesotan and now Floridian Rusty Mace feels lucky to just have a flooded dock.

"We kind of missed it," he said. "It went over the left and up. Which we like."

Nearly a year ago, Mace's Cape Coral home was practically underwater after Hurricane Ian's wrath.

"Last year we were watching it, we were actually in the house during the big one. We could see through the storm, it was over our house," Mace said. "So that was—this one just seemed tame."

Tame in comparison, but Hurricane Idalia still packed punch farther north.

"You kind of have mixed thoughts. You're going, 'thank God it's not me.' But, I really feel bad for those guys because we went through it," Mace said. "You have feelings for them and relief for yourself."

It's similar feeling for Jan Berghoff, a Manasota Key snowbird who was tracking Idalia's every move.

"The last couple days I've been glued to the television, to my computer and I was praying that the hurricane would go directly north," Berghoff said. "But at the same time, you really feel sorry for the folks up there."

With plans to already renovate his home down south, Berghoff spent this last winter "hurricane proofing" his home.

"I put hurricane windows, hurricane doors and new siding," he said. "It's almost hurricane proof."

After a year of recovery for so many, it's nice to take a breath and maybe, take a break.

"The refrigerator isn't stocked with the good wine yet," Mace said. "Other than that we are good."

After hitting Florida's Big Bend region, Idalia is now a tropical storm moving through southern Georgia.