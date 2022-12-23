Minnesotans find winter escapes from arctic air

Where to go to escape the cold

Where to go to escape the cold

Where to go to escape the cold

St. Paul, Minn. -- Minnesotans aren't letting the bitter blast of arctic air keep them from having a good time, finding local places to stay warm and have fun.

Several families shed coats and hats for a slice of the tropics inside Como Park Zoo and Conservatory on Friday, where staff say this week has been busier than usual amid sub-zero temperatures that gave Minnesota its coldest December days in years.

Lauren Miller, who lives in the neighborhood, said she's hunkered down at home for the past few days, but wanted to do something.

"It literally sounded just nice and warm," Miller said. "It's so cold out it would be nice to walk around and pretend like it's not like that outside."

Todd Smith likes to do a different activity with his kids while they are on winter break to limit screen time and get them out of the house. But these aren't typical temperatures before Christmas.

Thursday was the first sub-zero high in any month since January 2019, according to WCCO's Next Weather team. The Como Zoo requires reservations, but there are several openings the next few days, including on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

"You have to get creative, but I think in Minnesota there are plenty of things to do," he said.

Meanwhile at Mall of America, shoppers on Friday seemed undeterred by slick roads and extremely cold conditions. The last-minute holiday shopping rush was in full force.

But some people didn't come there to buy any gifts, rather spend time with family somewhere indoors. It was the first visit for Stevie Allen and her young kids, who just moved to Hudson, Wisconsin, from Washington state.

"We've been wanting to do this for a while and winter is no better time so we can have a lot of fun inside," she said.

For Bev Aho of Prior Lake and her family, just getting to be at the mall together is a blessing. Just two days ago, she said she was in the hospital at Mayo Clinic for treatment of her cancer.

She's making the most of the time together, despite the deep freeze.

"To be able to be here with my family and out and see all of this, walk a little bit and move—I'm just so thankful," Aho said. "It's like a Christmas miracle."