Minnesotans enjoying early winter bluster in style

After a stretch of lackluster winters, there are quite a few Minnesotans excited about the cold and snowy weather we're seeing.

With a fresh coat of snow on the ground and temperatures in the teens, winter is certainly in the air.

"We love it, we've been waiting for this all year," said Mary Cavanagh, a skier at Theodore Wirth Park, which straddles Minneapolis and Golden Valley.

For Minnesota, it's been a few years since we could say that this early.

"I say bring it on. The more cold weather, the more snow they can make, the more places we can ski, so it's all good," Cavanagh said.

"[It] totally can be enjoyable. It's 18 degrees today, and the sun's out and it's just beautiful," added Diane Pattridge.

We've already seen more than 8 inches of accumulation this season. Last winter, we had to wait until January to see that much snow. And the year before that, it was mid-February.

Even so, that isn't stopping some disc golfers.

"Disc golf is a year-round activity here in Minnesota," said Karl Stenborg. "I've got to go outside and shovel the snow, I might as well have some fun while I'm out here, too."

As for the cold, the Twin Cities is bracing for what will be the earliest drop below zero since 2014. And we know there are many more cold, snowy nights on the way.

"This is going to feel like a warm day in a month or two," Stenborg said.