Minnesotans embrace fall-like weather

AFTON, Minn. —A big dip in temperatures Thursday had Minnesotans embracing layers and lattes.

"It's a bit different then it was a couple days ago," Tammy Waldon said. "It's Minnesota! What do you do."

Ready or not – the fall season is on the horizon.

"It's perfect today. I mean, but two days ago we had weather we were sweltering in," Joe Winkel said. "So this is great!"

The Minnesota DNR began tracking fall colors around the state. While it's still pretty early, some leaves are starting to change in the northwest.

"You get to see all of the beautiful colors. You get to wear sweatshirts more—which makes me happy," said Anna McDowell. "And sports!"

McDowell and her friend, Janice Anderstrom were found drinking fall themed lattes outside. They told WCCO crews they were enjoying a kid-free morning.

"I just love all the different seasons and fall is definitely my favorite," Anderstrom said. "I love having a few layers on. It's just a beautiful time of year."

Along with the pumpkin spice, the season's seemingly overnight transition was welcomed with open arms. At least for now.

"I mean, winter—ugh," Waldon said. "I guess I would rather have summer and fall a little bit longer."

In a state with seasons so fleeting, you have to be ready for whatever comes next.

"You never know when winter is going to start and end," McDowell said. "So you just have to enjoy every moment leading up to it."

According to the DNR, fall colors typically peak in mid-to-late September through mid-October. Check out the DNR's Fall Color Finder to follow the state's fall color change throughout the state.

"Fall is the perfect season to spend time outdoors, when nature puts on a beautiful show for all to see," said Ann Pierce, Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division director. "From the north woods to the prairies to the lakeshores and everything in between, there are so many spots to view the stunning scenery that autumn in Minnesota brings. We invite everyone to follow along with our Fall Color Finder and get out to Minnesota state parks, trails and forests and other public lands this season."

Next week, the DNR will launch its weekly fall color update newsletter. It includes trip planning resources; from scenic drives to hiking, birding, picnicking and more. It also offers itineraries and tips to get out and enjoy the changing leaves.