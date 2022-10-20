Minnesotan researches polar bears with Polar Bears International
This is a busy and important week for the world's polar bears. They'll migrate to Manitoba to wait for Hudson Bay to freeze up so they can hunt seals.
These amazing animals rely on us -- people hundreds of thousands of miles away -- to preserve and protect their habitat.
Daniel Cox is a Minnesota native who researches and documents climate change's impact on polar bears.
He worked on the Arctic Documentary Project with Polar Bears International.
