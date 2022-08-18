Watch CBS News
Local News

4 big cats from "Tiger King" zoo move to Minnesota sanctuary

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon headlines from Aug. 17, 2022
Afternoon headlines from Aug. 17, 2022 01:12

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- Some famous felines you may have seen before on Netflix are making their Minnesota debut.

Four big cats were rescued from the infamous "Tiger King" zoo in Oklahoma. They're now safe and sound at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone.

"So many people watched the 'Tiger King' saga unfold on Netflix during COVID, but what a lot of people didn't realize is how much abuse and neglect was going on behind the scenes," said sanctuary owner Tammy Thies.  

10p-sotvo-tiger-king-mn-wcco1upd-00-00-2428.jpg
CBS

Sixty-nine different cats from the reality show were rescued and taken to safe places across the country.

The sanctuary in Sandstone is closed to the public to protect the animals.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 9:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.