Minnesota Zoo's newest additions set to make splashy debut on Thursday

They may be known as California sea lions, but their behaviors are a perfect fit for Minnesota.

"Sea lions are very gregarious," Samantha Emberton, a sea lion trainer at the Minnesota Zoo, said. "They're so unique because they're also so relatable."

The sea lions are part of a new exhibit and show at the zoo, which spent months coordinating the transfer of the pinnipeds from other zoos and aquariums in Texas and New York. They'll perform daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. starting Thursday.

"What I love about them is they're the best of both worlds — land and water," Emberton said. "You bring them up on land and showcase their ability to run or walk, and then they can also show how they swim in the water."

According to Emberton, the sea lions' personal journeys are also an important part of their being at the zoo: the five sea lions are either direct rescues or descendants of rescues.

"The ocean is a scary place and it's hard to understand how scary it can be when you live in Minnesota," she said. "There are warming waters in the ocean that drives their food source farther, so they must swim farther and leave their pup on land."

Kurt Heizman, the zoo's director of animal care, said the sea lions arrived via a special FedEx cargo plane — complete with a shipping label.

"I actually went on a few of those transports," he said. "We also have a vet that joins us for the entire trip."

The indoor exhibit and theater at Discovery Bay is also a protected habitat; Heizman noted the air temperature is always set to 72 degrees, while the water is a comfortable 70.

"Perfect for sea lions to thrive," he said.