Rambunctious Amur tiger cub siblings make Minnesota Zoo debut

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo is introducing four new residents on Thursday, including a pair of endangered Amur tiger cubs.

Andrei and Amaliya made their public debut in the Tiger Lair on Thursday. They're the offsprings of residents Dari and Lika.

There are only about 500 Amur tigers left in the wild, according to zoologist Trista Fischer, who explained how Minnesota Zoo staff can tell them apart.

"The female has over her right eye a little bit, kind of looks like a quotation mark. And then the male has the more obvious marking. He has what looks like a… sideway question mark over his right eye," Fischer said. "And typically our female, her behavior, she's much more bold. She's usually our instigator, where he usually sits back and observes, waits to see how Amaliya does with things then proceeds to move forward."

WCCO

Dari is also the mother to Vostok and Brosno, who were born at the zoo in 2022. Just weeks ago, St. Paul's Como Park Zoo and Conservatory also welcomed two new Amur tiger cubs, the first born at the zoo in 41 years.

In addition to the cubs, Clyde and Jojo, two adult male California sea lions, are also making their premiere in Apple Valley.

"California sea lions are known for their playfulness, intelligence, and loud vocalizations that sound similar to barking dogs," said zoo officials.

The fellas are now swimming around Discovery Bay with Flynn and Hudson, who arrived at the zoo in June.