Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announces 2026 lineup featuring The Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty, The Strokes

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival is returning in 2026 with a lineup featuring popular musicians from the '90s to today.

The three-day music festival announced next year's lineup on Tuesday, which features headliners The Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty and The Strokes.

Thirty artists are set to perform at Harriet Park Island on July 17-19.

Ticket presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $150 for a single day to $2,300 for a three-day exclusive experience. General admission for three days starts at $275.

A public sale will follow the presale if any tickets remain.

See the full lineup of artists below:

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival Lineup

Friday, July 17:

The Lumineers

The Black Keys

Mt. Joy

The Fray

Dashboard Confessional

Shakey Graves

Marcy Playground

Night Moves

Prize Horse

Pat Kennedy

Saturday, July 18:

Matchbox Twenty

Lord Huron

Geese

The All-American Rejects

Lucy Dacus

Matt and Kim

Jensen McRae

Devon Gilfillian

Yam Haus

Porch Light

Sunday, July 19: