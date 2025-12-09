Watch CBS News
Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announces 2026 lineup featuring The Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty, The Strokes

Riley Moser
Minnesota Yacht Club Festival is returning in 2026 with a lineup featuring popular musicians from the '90s to today.

The three-day music festival announced next year's lineup on Tuesday, which features headliners The Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty and The Strokes.

Thirty artists are set to perform at Harriet Park Island on July 17-19.

Ticket presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $150 for a single day to $2,300 for a three-day exclusive experience. General admission for three days starts at $275.

A public sale will follow the presale if any tickets remain.

See the full lineup of artists below:

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival Lineup

Friday, July 17:

  • The Lumineers
  • The Black Keys
  • Mt. Joy
  • The Fray
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Shakey Graves
  • Marcy Playground
  • Night Moves
  • Prize Horse
  • Pat Kennedy

Saturday, July 18:

  • Matchbox Twenty
  • Lord Huron
  • Geese
  • The All-American Rejects
  • Lucy Dacus
  • Matt and Kim
  • Jensen McRae
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • Yam Haus
  • Porch Light

Sunday, July 19:

  • The Strokes
  • Cage The Elephant
  • Atmosphere
  • Passion Pit
  • Semisonic
  • Dope Lemon
  • Die Spitz
  • Couch
  • Heart To Gold
  • Common People

