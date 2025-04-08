Minnesota wrestler Mitch McKee remains undefeated in MMA

Meet the Minnesota man on the path to become a UFC champion

Meet the Minnesota man on the path to become a UFC champion

Meet the Minnesota man on the path to become a UFC champion

You might remember the name Mitch McKee from when he was an all-American wrestler at the University of Minnesota and at St Michael-Albertville. Now, he's rapidly rising the ranks of a different sport.

"No. 1, No. 5, No. 10, it doesn't matter, you can still beat anybody," McKee told WCCO in a 2015 interview.

A year after that, in 2016, McKee won his third Minnesota high school wrestling state title. Nearly a decade later, he's an undefeated MMA fighter.

"Oh, it definitely was tough. That six months, year down here was tough because you go from a sport where you're kind of at the higher level of it to the bottom of the food chain again," he said.

But it didn't take long. McKee won his first pro fight in 2021 and still has a perfect 8-0 record. Now, he's in camp for another fight, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"Just dialing everything in," said McKee from South Florida, where he now trains and lives. "Every camp I try to evolve it and make it a little more perfect."

McKee's goal is to be a UFC champion. His success means this year could earn him entry into the premiere MMA promotion.

"Probably get done with my fight next week and I'll be right back here the next day," he said. "I'll be training the next week, so staying ready always and putting the hammer down in 2025."

Big dreams, unknowingly started with a single step onto the mat.

"Growing up in Becker, Minnesota, who knows if I wouldn't have got into wrestling where I'd be today," he said. "Completely changed the trajectory of what I'm doing now."