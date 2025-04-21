Minnesota's new women's pro rugby team set for home opener at TCO Stadium

New pro women's rugby team set for first home game in Eagan

New pro women's rugby team set for first home game in Eagan

New pro women's rugby team set for first home game in Eagan

In March, the Women's Elite Rugby (WER) league launched six franchises across the country, including one in the Twin Cities: the TC Gemini.

The team is preparing for their first home opener at Eagan's TCO Stadium this Friday against the San Francisco Bay Breakers.

It's a milestone moment for these athletes to train and compete at TCO because before this, many of the players had to find different avenues to play the sport they love.

"It didn't become real until we walked out at this stadium, 'Wow, we're professional athletes,'" said teammember Mikey Williams.

Williams started rugby as a hobby during Navy training school and never looked back. However, with limited options to play in the U.S., she moved to England where there were more opportunities — until now.

"It's amazing to come home and do it in the U.S.," said Williams.

Her passion for the sport is driven by the freedom to be physical.

"Rugby is, 'you're not physical enough, you're not strong enough, keep going,'" said Williams. "And that's what I love about it."

Sylvia Braaten is the head coach for the TC Gemini.

"Rugby has grown so much since I started playing," said Braaten, who started her rugby career at Marquette University, then went on to compete in two World Cups representing Team USA.

Now she's excited to pour into the next generation of women.

"To have an opportunity to create something brand new and take part in this inaugural year is something that's really special," said Braaten.

Before the WER, there was the Women's Premier League (WPL). It was a high level of rugby, but athletes had to pay to play, sometimes upwards of $10,000 for travel, field space and equipment.

This new pro league provides all the resources they need.

"Players can just focus on rugby. They have access to full-time coaches, full medical support and amazing facilities like here at TCO," said Braaten.

Marisa Hall is a homegrown player on TC Gemini, originally from Cottage Grove.

"Once I heard Minnesota had a team, I was pretty much focused on coming back here and be able to play. Just to have my family in the stands means so much to me," said Hall, who is also thrilled to be playing the game at the same facility where her favorite NFL team trains. "Hopefully we can get some Vikings [players] out to the games!"

The next step to grow this league even more is to pay players. Right now, those who aren't still in school have full-time jobs in addition to playing.