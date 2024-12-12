3 Minnesota women among the 39 pardoned by President Biden

MINNEAPOLIS — Three Minnesota women are among the 39 people President Biden pardoned Thursday morning.

Many of the pardons are for long-ago, non-violent drug offenses. Biden also commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday marked the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.

Kelsie Lynn Bekclin, a 38-year-old woman from Falcon Heights, had pleaded guilty to a non-violent offense when she was 21. After serving out her sentence, she pursued her education and completed a Ph.D. According to the White House, she also mentors previously incarcerated people and is an active volunteer in her community.

Biden also pardoned Lashawn Marrvinia Walker from Minneapolis. The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to non-violent drug offenses when she was in her 20s. She received early termination of her probationary sentence because she had an excellent probation record, the White House said.

"Since then, Ms. Walker has worked in the healthcare field, is an engaged parent, and regularly assists others in her community, including during the holidays when she helps serve dinner at a retirement home," the White House said in a statement.

The final Minnesota woman — 49-year-old Sarah Jean Carlson — pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense. Carlson, who is originally from Coon Rapids, committed to her education, and worked in addiction counseling at a faith-based rehabilitation center. She also volunteers in her community and at her church, according to the White House.

Biden added that he would be taking more steps in the coming weeks to review clemency petitions. In addition to the three Minnesotans, Biden also pardoned two people from Wisconsin.