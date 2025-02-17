Minnesotan who died from malaria in Uganda described as having the "biggest heart"

A Minnesota woman has died of malaria after traveling abroad, helping children in Uganda.

Khristina Lund lived in Loretto and died earlier this month.

"It's incredibly tough," said Kelly Froehle. "She was my best friend, and it's been surreal."

Froehle is still coming to grips with the loss of Lund. Froehle said Lund had spent three weeks in Uganda, working to assist disadvantaged children through her organization Adored International Ministries.

"We saw the kids get sick, get treated and get better over and over. I think she assumed that would be her situation as well," said Froehle.



What she thought was jet lag, or influenza, turned out to be malaria. Lund went to the hospital on Feb. 10 and passed away three days later.

"I've just been in shock, really. Like we weren't expecting this at all," said Froehle.



Froehle met Lund six years ago. When their daughters were in the same dance class, the two connected over Lund's work abroad.

"She truly was the most genuinely nice, caring person with the biggest heart I had ever met," said Froehle.



Six years later, the two have now traveled together to Uganda twice.

"In 2022, where we served 122 in this little makeshift clinic under a tree, where they got their blood sugars checked, their blood pressure checked," said Froehle. "Every time you spent time with her, you felt like the most important person in her world to her and I think everybody felt like she was their best friend."

Froehle now hopes to continue Lund's legacy and mission in Uganda.

"She was not done with it, so we want to finish it," said Froehle.

A Celebration of Life for Lund will be held on Feb. 20 at Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church.