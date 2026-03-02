Hundreds of Wisconsin, Minnesota National Guardsmen in Middle East amid Iran war: "You've got to support them"

As the war in Iran evolves, National Guardsmen from Wisconsin are being recognized for what they are doing in the Middle East.

During a Monday morning press conference, General Dan Caine, the highest-ranking military officer in the U.S., made it a point to recognize soldiers from Wisconsin.

"The integrated Reserve and National Guard forces, America's Reserve Forces, have continued to demonstrate the value of America's reserve forces, including the Wisconsin Army National Guard operating in Kuwait and Iraq," Caine said.

In November, more than 400 Wisconsin Army National Guardsmen received a formal send-off before departing for a yearlong mobilization. They are from the 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Regiment and the 108th Forward Support Company. Their job is to provide mobile artillery rocket systems.

On Monday afternoon at the American Legion in Somerset, Wisconsin, the conversation centered around what's happening in the Middle East.

"This should have been done years ago. Years ago," said Bill Fatheree.

Along with his brother, Earl Fatheree, they are veterans who supports President Trump and his decision to go to war with Iran. Earl Fatheree says the decision was necessary to fight terrorism and to help the Iranian people.

"It's tough to decide what's going on and to make sense of it all, but you have to do what you have to do," said Earl Fatheree.

Both men said they have a sense of pride, knowing Wisconsin soldiers are in the Middle East. And they're hoping they're successful in their mission.

"All military people should be praised right now," said Bill Fatheree.

"You've got to support them and you don't want any of them to come home the wrong way. You want them all to come home," said Earl Fatheree.

Two-hundred-and-fifty Minnesota National Guard soldiers are also in the region. The National Guard said none of them have been hurt.