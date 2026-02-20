Minnesota National Guard troops serving in Middle East as Trump considers attack on Iran

President Trump says he's weighing a limited attack on Iran over the country's nuclear program. The strike could come as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

More than 200 airmen and soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard are currently serving in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. The citizen soldiers come from Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing, the Marshall-based 1-151 Artillery and the Stillwater-based 34th Military Police Company. Their missions and duty locations in the Middle East vary, and because of the sensitivity of their missions, WCCO has not been told exactly where they are.

The Duluth-based group is in the region to protect American airpower, defend regional allies and support coalition forces, and is focused on preserving peace and security throughout the region.

WCCO was there when the 34th Military Police Company deployed to the Middle East in January. The unit will support customs operations across the region as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

The Marshall group will provide timely and accurate artillery fires in support of ground units operating in the U.S. Central Command area.

Although all the troops are on regularly scheduled deployments, they know that at any time they could be called into action.

Recent uptick in talks of a possible strike against Iran may test their training.

WCCO was in Kuwait with the Minnesota National Guard in 2019. The trip was almost cancelled due to rising tensions with Iraq at the time.

As of Friday, troops from 58 communities across the state have stepped up to answer the nation's call. WCCO has been told they are all grateful for the strong support from people back home.

Minnesota has the most deployed Guard contingent in the U.S.