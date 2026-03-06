Minnesota Wild acquire Nick Foligno from Chicago Blackhawks; trade away Vinnie Hinostroza

Nick Foligno is joining his brother Marcus with the Minnesota Wild, who made several moves on NHL trade deadline day.

Minnesota acquired Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, sending future considerations back to a rebuilding organization doing its 38-year-old captain a favor by giving him a chance not only to play with his brother but to chase the Stanley Cup.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 1: Nick Foligno #17 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on during warms up before a game against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on March 1, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Eli Rehmer/NHLI via Getty Images

Nick Foligno had three goals and eight assists in 37 games for the Blackhawks this season, according to the Wild. He served as captain for Chicago over the last two seasons and for the Columbus Blue Jackets for six seasons from 2015 to 2021.

The Wild, who have not advanced beyond the first round since 2015 and have only one trip beyond the second in franchise history back in 2003, have been active all week. Before getting Foligno, they acquired forward Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia, sending defenseman David Jiricek to the Flyers.

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota sent forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers in exchange for future considerations. Hinostroza recorded 10 points in 48 games for the Wild this season.

Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin, fresh off constructing the U.S. roster that won gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics, has been active all week. He claimed forward Robby Fabbri off waivers from St. Louis and made trades with Nashville for center Michael McCarron and Florida for defenseman Jeff Petry, filling a handful of depth needs and getting better at faceoffs, one of the Wild's biggest weaknesses.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 2 p.m. CT.

The Wild are scheduled to play the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.