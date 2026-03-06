Flyers trade Bobby Brink to Wild for David Jiricek on NHL trade deadline day

Bobby Brink is heading home, and the Flyers are acquiring the prospect drafted immediately after they picked Cutter Gauthier in 2022.

The Flyers traded the right winger to the Minnesota Wild for right-handed defenseman David Jiricek, who Philadelphia said will report to the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Brink, 24, is a Minnetonka, Minnesota, native who led Minnetonka High School to its first ice hockey state championship in 2018.

A 2019 second-round pick, Brink has 13 goals, including three on the power play, and 26 points in 55 games this season. He made his NHL debut in the 2021-22 season and scored 36 goals with 94 points in 201 career games in the orange and black.

The Flyers had the opportunity to select Jiricek in the 2022 NHL draft but opted for Gauthier with the fifth overall pick. The Columbus Blue Jackets selected the Czech defenseman with the sixth pick.

Gauthier refused to sign with the Flyers, leading to a surprising January 2024 trade to the Anaheim Ducks.

Jiricek was also traded in 2024. Columbus traded the righty blueliner to the Wild for Daemon Hunt and four draft picks, including a 2025 first-round pick. The Blue Jackets drafted goalie Pyotr Andreyanov with the 2025 first-rounder from Minnesota.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman has yet to be able to consistently crack an NHL lineup, but he gives the Flyers a young right-handed defender with upside. He made his NHL debut in the 2024-25 season, registering a goal and an assist in six games. He has split time in the NHL and AHL this season, appearing in 25 games with the Wild and 24 games with their AHL affiliate, Iowa Wild.

By trading Brink, the Flyers are addressing a logjam at wing as they have two intriguing prospects lurking in the water — Porter Martone and Alex Bump. Martone, whom the Flyers drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft, is currently at Michigan State and could turn pro after the NCAA season concludes. Bump is with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL.