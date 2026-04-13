Playoff-bound Minnesota Wild fall 6-3 to St. Louis Blues

Theo Lindstein scored and the St. Louis Blues overcame a two-goal deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Monday night.

Lindstein scored on a backhand shot with 3:19 remaining in the second period to put the Blues up 4-3. Jonathan Drouin and Dalibor Dvorsky each had an assist on the goal.

Pavel Buchnevich scored the 200th goal of his NHL career and Jimmy Snuggerud, Jake Neighbours, Otto Stenberg and Colton Parayko added goals for the Blues.

Parayko's goal was his 81st and he moved into fourth in franchise history in goals by a Blues defenseman behind Al MacInnis (127), Alex Pietrangelo (109) and Chris Pronger (84). He moved out of a tie with Jeff Brown (80).

Nick Foligno, Michael McCarron and Danila Yurov scored for the Wild.

Joel Hofer made 28 saves in the win for the Blues. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves for the Wild.

The Blues won 58.8% of the faceoffs in the game.

Up next

The Wild take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on April 6.