Boldy scores twice in Wild's 5-2 win over Oilers, earning 7th straight victory

Matt Boldy scored twice, Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Saturday for their seventh straight victory.

Ryan Hartman, Vladimir Tarasenko and Nico Sturm also scored, Mats Zuccarello had two assists and Minnesota set a franchise record with a 14-game home points streak, going 12-0-2 at Grand Casino Arena since Nov. 1.

Gustavsson is 8-1-1 in his last 10 starts. The Wild have allowed just 11 goals during the winning streak , giving up no more than two in any game.

Connor McDavid and Andrew Mangiapane scored for Edmonton, and Calvin Pickard stopped 32 shots. The Oilers had won four of five and six of eight.

Leon Draisaitl had two assists to reach 50 points for the 11th straight season, tying Glenn Anderson and Mark Messier for the Oilers' record.

Midway through the third period, Tarasenko scored his fourth goal in three games, poking home a puck that trickled behind Pickard to give the Wild a 4-2 lead. Sturm added an empty-netter.

It was the first goal since Minnesota led 3-2 after a frenetic opening period.

Boldy opneed the scoring at 3:42, racing in alone to score for the fourth straight game. He buried a feed from Quinn Hughes on a power play seven minutes later to make it 2-0.

Boldy has seven goals in his past eight games and has 22 overall to tie Kirill Kaprizov for the team lead. Minnesota is the only team with two 20-plus goal scorers.

Mangiapane scored on a redirect and McDavid poked in a loose puck to tie it late in the period, but Hartman finished a give-and-go with Jake Middleton with eight seconds left. McDavid has 11 goals and 12 assists in his last nine games.

Oilers: Host Vegas on Sunday night.

Wild: Host Colorado on Sunday night.

