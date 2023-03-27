Minnesota Wild announce "Crazy Game of Hockey" charity event
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- This summer, the Minnesota Wild will play "A Crazy Game of Hockey."
On Monday, the team announced the summer celebration mixing hockey and the band O.A.R.
The event takes place July 7-8.
There'll be a red carpet event, a concert featuring local bands and a comedy show at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.
Then, the following night will be a charity hockey game featuring some former Wild players, local celebrities and others. It'll all wrap up with a concert at the Armory featuring O.A.R. and Grammy-nominated guitarist Cory Wong.
