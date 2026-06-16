Early showers, then a comfortable day in Twin Cities

After some early showers wrap up, Tuesday will be a mostly dry and seasonable day in the Twin Cities.

Expect highs in the lower to mid-70s, with comfortable humidity and a mix of sun and clouds.

WCCO

Wednesday will bring the best chance for showers and thunderstorms. Storms look like they will remain scattered, but could produce brief, heavier downpours.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 70s with a generally quiet pattern after that. A few lingering shower chances will remain, but most of the rest of the week looks dry and stable.