Weeklong warm-up begins Monday in Minnesota

By
Adam Del Rosso
CBS Minnesota

Monday begins a weeklong warm-up in Minnesota.

The Twin Cities are starting out in the 20s, but afternoon highs will near 40 behind high pressure shifting east and winds from the south. Expect increasing clouds, too.

A weak disturbance may throw a few rain showers from the metro on south Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

We'll warm into the 40s and 50s through midweek.

There's a chance for a bigger disturbance Thursday night into Friday — mainly rain — but the track remains uncertain.

