Temperatures will climb back above freezing in the Twin Cities on Tuesday after our coldest day of the season so far.

Expect highs in the mid-30s in the metro.

Light snow should develop across southwestern Minnesota after sunset. Up to an inch could accumulate, making untreated roads slippery.

Wednesday will offer a dry day for those traveling for Thanksgiving, with highs approaching 40 locally and improving road conditions to the southwest.

Thanksgiving will be quiet, with light winds, a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. The weekend will bring slightly warmer temperatures.