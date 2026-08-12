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Warm Wednesday in Twin Cities, then gradual cooldown begins

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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Expect another warm day in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers and storms are possible across western and southern Minnesota Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but the metro should stay mostly dry through the end of the work week. Saturday could see widespread rain and some rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures will cool down gradually, reaching the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend, highs will drop to the 70s.

High pressure will build in Sunday, clearing the clouds and setting up a quiet start to next week. Highs will stay seasonable, with another chance for storms possible around midweek.

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