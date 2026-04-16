Warm, breezy day in Twin Cities; red flag warning out west

Thursday will be warm, dry and breezy in the Twin Cities, while other parts of Minnesota will face extreme fire risk.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for more than a dozen counties in southwest and west central Minnesota. The warning means residents should avoid burning due to strong winds and low humidity levels.

In the metro, expect highs in the upper 70s as winds increase in the afternoon.

On Friday, a very strong cold front will move through. Thunderstorms are likely to develop by the afternoon, with a few possible becoming severe, mainly east of Interstate 35. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats.

Temperatures will drop quickly Friday night with gusty northwest winds.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with a chance for rain mixing with light snow.

Sunday will be dry, but cool, with highs near 50 and lighter winds.

A warming trend returns early next week, with highs near 70 on Monday.