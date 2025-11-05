Twin Cities turn cooler on Wednesday, portending brisk weekend

The weather will turn cooler in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, with an even colder weekend ahead.

Highs will be near 52 on Wednesday, with breezy northwest winds gusting near 30 mph early, then easing by evening.

Thursday will be milder, with sunshine early and a breezy afternoon.

Friday brings increasing clouds and highs in the 40s. A few light showers are possible late.

Saturday will bring the best chance for precipitation, with a mix of rain and snow possible. Temperatures will top out in the 30s.

Sunday will be brisk and cold, with highs near freezing and wind chills in the 20s.