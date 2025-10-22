Watch CBS News
Wednesday begins transition to better weather in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Meteorologist

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

The wind will eventually ease and the sun will show up on Wednesday in the Twin Cities as we transition to better days.

Highs should just break 50 in the metro, and we'll stay dry. It may be breezy early, but by the afternoon, those winds should calm down.

Though Thursday and Friday will start out chilly, highs will rebound with plenty of sun. By the weekend, we'll be in the 60s.

Our next chance of showers arrives Sunday night into Monday.

