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Summerlike warmth takes over Minnesota this week, with some storms possible

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Summer heat will build quickly this week in Minnesota, with a few storm chances mixed in.

Clearing skies on Monday will give way to a hot and increasingly humid afternoon in the Twin Cities, with highs nearing 90.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low 90s possible. There will be a slight chance for an isolated storm late in the day.

Summerlike warmth will continue on Wednesday, with more isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

Things will be slightly cooler as we head into the weekend, but highs should still be in the 80s.

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