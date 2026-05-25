Summerlike warmth takes over Minnesota this week, with some storms possible

Summer heat will build quickly this week in Minnesota, with a few storm chances mixed in.

Clearing skies on Monday will give way to a hot and increasingly humid afternoon in the Twin Cities, with highs nearing 90.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low 90s possible. There will be a slight chance for an isolated storm late in the day.

Summerlike warmth will continue on Wednesday, with more isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

Things will be slightly cooler as we head into the weekend, but highs should still be in the 80s.