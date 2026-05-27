Summer warmth, storm chances in store for Minnesota on Wednesday

Summer warmth will hang on in the Twin Cities Wednesday, with some storms possible later in the day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly across southern Minnesota.

WCCO

Thursday will be dry, warm and less humid, though highs will stay well above normal.

Friday will bring pleasant late-May weather with sunshine and highs mainly in the 80s.

The weekend looks to be quiet and comfortable as dry conditions continue.