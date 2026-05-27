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Summer warmth, storm chances in store for Minnesota on Wednesday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Summer warmth will hang on in the Twin Cities Wednesday, with some storms possible later in the day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly across southern Minnesota.

WCCO

Thursday will be dry, warm and less humid, though highs will stay well above normal.

Friday will bring pleasant late-May weather with sunshine and highs mainly in the 80s.

The weekend looks to be quiet and comfortable as dry conditions continue.

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