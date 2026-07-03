Storms possible early and again late Friday in Twin Cities; July Fourth will also see rain

A few morning storms are possible Friday in the Twin Cities before a quieter afternoon.

An unsettled system is moving east through southern Minnesota in the early hours. The metro could see activity after 6 a.m.

WCCO

Aside from the rain, it'll be a warm and muggy day, with highs in the mid-80s.

Another round of thunderstorms may develop Friday night, with damaging wind and large hail as the primary threats.

More morning storms are possible on the Fourth of July, followed by dry periods. An isolated afternoon storm can't be ruled out, but the severe threat is low, and the night should be clear. Temperatures will be slightly cooler.

A quieter pattern settles in Sunday and continues into early next week, bringing seasonable temperatures and lower storm chances.