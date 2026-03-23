Springlike stretch kicks off work week in Twin Cities

A stretch of springlike warmth will peak midweek in Minnesota, with a return to more typical temperatures to follow.

Monday will be mild and improving in the Twin Cities. Highs will approach 50, with some sunshine.

Tuesday will be warmer as highs reach the 50s behind a strengthening southerly flow.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the stretch, with highs surging into the upper 50s and 60s. A weak front will bring a chance for light rain on Wednesday night as temperatures begin to ease back.

Highs will return to the 40s on Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks to be seasonable and quiet.