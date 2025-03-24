Watch CBS News
Springlike temperatures in Minnesota this week

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 24, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 24, 2025

After a chilly weekend, it will feel more like spring in Minnesota this week.

Highs will climb into the 50s in the Twin Cities on Monday, and skies will be sunny. The only downside will be the wind.

The week will be mostly dry, with a slight chance of light rain or a few snow showers out west on Tuesday. 

Temperatures will gradually warm, reaching the 60s by Thursday.

Another significant low-pressure system will arrive next weekend, bringing multiple precipitation types.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

