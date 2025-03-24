Springlike temperatures in Minnesota this week

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 24, 2025

After a chilly weekend, it will feel more like spring in Minnesota this week.

Highs will climb into the 50s in the Twin Cities on Monday, and skies will be sunny. The only downside will be the wind.

The week will be mostly dry, with a slight chance of light rain or a few snow showers out west on Tuesday.

Temperatures will gradually warm, reaching the 60s by Thursday.

Another significant low-pressure system will arrive next weekend, bringing multiple precipitation types.