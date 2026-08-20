Showers, storms possible Thursday afternoon in Twin Cities

Expect some showers and storms in the Twin Cities on Thursday before quieter weather returns for the weekend.

Rain will develop across northern and central Minnesota in the morning hours, with coverage remaining spotty. Storm chances will increase in the metro in the afternoon and evening as a cold front drops southeast. The best window will be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., with activity gradually shifting east and south.

WCCO

There's a slight risk for severe weather across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some storms could produce damaging winds and large hail.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Friday and Saturday turn quieter and comfortable behind the front, with mostly dry weather and temperatures near seasonal averages.

Another isolated shower or storm chance arrives Sunday, mainly across southern Minnesota, but most of the weekend should remain dry.