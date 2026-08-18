Showers linger Tuesday morning in parts of Minnesota; Twin Cities metro stays mostly dry

Showers will linger in parts of Minnesota Tuesday morning, though most of the day should be dry in the Twin Cities.

The early rain in central and southern Minnesota shouldn't have any significant impact. There's a chance for another round of storms in the late afternoon as the system fully departs. Expect highs around 80 in the metro.

WCCO

Wednesday will be dry, then rain chances return Thursday into Friday. A few stronger storms are possible as the next front moves through.

Quiet weather will return after Friday, with seasonal temperatures and only hit-or-miss rain chances.