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Weather Forecast

Rain Tuesday in the Twin Cities, followed by quieter stretch

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Showers and a few storms continue Tuesday morning in the Twin Cities, with pockets of heavier rain that will taper off by late afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be cooler and quieter, with highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity. The winds will still be annoying.  

WCCO

Thursday will be mostly dry with a mix of clouds and sun, and temperatures start to climb.

Friday brings a chance for storms, while Saturday looks good for weekend plans.

Sunday could be cool and wet; a slight transition towards fall-like weather.

Rain and storms become more likely Monday into Tuesday as the next system moves through.

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