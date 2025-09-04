Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Strong clipper system brings rain, wind, fall temps to Minnesota Thursday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 4, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 4, 2025 02:55

Rain arrives in Minnesota late Thursday afternoon into the evening hours, with a few thunderstorms possible in the southern part of the state.

Thursday morning will feature some sunshine before clouds take over in the afternoon in preparation for rain.

Northwest winds develop on Thursday night, with gusts of up to 35 mph.  

WCCO

Friday will be breezy and much cooler with highs near 60 degrees.

The weekend will be dry and calm with highs in the 60s. Frost is possible up north on Saturday night.

A warming trend is in the cards for next week, with highs returning to the 70s to near 80.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue