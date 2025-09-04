Strong clipper system brings rain, wind, fall temps to Minnesota Thursday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 4, 2025

Rain arrives in Minnesota late Thursday afternoon into the evening hours, with a few thunderstorms possible in the southern part of the state.

Thursday morning will feature some sunshine before clouds take over in the afternoon in preparation for rain.

Northwest winds develop on Thursday night, with gusts of up to 35 mph.

WCCO

Friday will be breezy and much cooler with highs near 60 degrees.

The weekend will be dry and calm with highs in the 60s. Frost is possible up north on Saturday night.

A warming trend is in the cards for next week, with highs returning to the 70s to near 80.