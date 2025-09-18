Storm chances Friday in Twin Cities; rounds of heavy rain possible into weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 18, 2025

Storm chances linger on Friday in the Twin Cities, with rounds of heavy rain possible into the weekend.

Expect spotty showers with only a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The metro will also see some dry time and sunshine.

A stronger disturbance brings widespread rain and some storms later Friday. The system is a slow mover and may drop heavy totals.

Scattered showers continue on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s, and rains will linger through Sunday before gradually tapering.

A few leftover showers are possible on Monday before a drying trend takes over early next week.