Storm chances Friday in Twin Cities; rounds of heavy rain possible into weekend

Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Storm chances linger on Friday in the Twin Cities, with rounds of heavy rain possible into the weekend.

Expect spotty showers with only a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The metro will also see some dry time and sunshine.

WCCO

A stronger disturbance brings widespread rain and some storms later Friday. The system is a slow mover and may drop heavy totals.

Scattered showers continue on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s, and rains will linger through Sunday before gradually tapering.

A few leftover showers are possible on Monday before a drying trend takes over early next week.

