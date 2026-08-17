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Weather Forecast

Seasonable Monday in Twin Cities, with chance of rain late

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Monday will be mostly pleasant and seasonable in the Twin Cities, with rain possible late.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with comfortable humidity.

Showers and storms should move into northwestern Minnesota in the late afternoon, making their way southeast to the metro later at night.

Scattered storms will linger into Tuesday, mainly to the south, before quieter weather returns.

Most of the week looks dry and quiet, with temperatures near normal and another shot at rain on Thursday.

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