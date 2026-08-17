Seasonable Monday in Twin Cities, with chance of rain late

Monday will be mostly pleasant and seasonable in the Twin Cities, with rain possible late.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with comfortable humidity.

Showers and storms should move into northwestern Minnesota in the late afternoon, making their way southeast to the metro later at night.

Scattered storms will linger into Tuesday, mainly to the south, before quieter weather returns.

Most of the week looks dry and quiet, with temperatures near normal and another shot at rain on Thursday.