Minnesotans will have smooth holiday travel conditions over the next couple of days, with warmer weather ahead.

First, though, Wednesday will get off to a chilly start. Highs will eventually reach the upper 30s, with dry conditions for travelers.

Thanksgiving Day will be quiet and seasonable, with light winds and favorable travel conditions across the state.

The end of the week will bring a nice warm-up, with highs reaching the mid-40s. A stray shower or flurry is possible.

Things will turn a little cooler Sunday, and we're watching a potential system to start December next week.