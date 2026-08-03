Seasonable but breezy Monday in Twin Cities, with storms elsewhere in state

An approaching cold front will bring breezy winds to the Twin Cities on Monday, while other parts of the state could see severe storms.

Highs in the metro will stay seasonable in the mid-80s, with a slight uptick in humidity. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

Northwestern Minnesota has already seen some storms, with more on the way later in the day. A few could turn strong to severe in the evening, with wind and hail the main threats.

Spotty showers and storms are possible in the metro Tuesday morning, though they're not likely to turn severe. After that, the day will be dry with highs in the upper 70s.

The rest of the week looks fairly seasonable.