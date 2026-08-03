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Weather Forecast

Seasonable but breezy Monday in Twin Cities, with storms elsewhere in state

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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An approaching cold front will bring breezy winds to the Twin Cities on Monday, while other parts of the state could see severe storms.

Highs in the metro will stay seasonable in the mid-80s, with a slight uptick in humidity. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

Northwestern Minnesota has already seen some storms, with more on the way later in the day. A few could turn strong to severe in the evening, with wind and hail the main threats.

Spotty showers and storms are possible in the metro Tuesday morning, though they're not likely to turn severe. After that, the day will be dry with highs in the upper 70s.

The rest of the week looks fairly seasonable.

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